Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Palace Tour in Moonlight

2020-05-28

News




Palace Tour in Moonlight


Visitors hold traditional lanterns while enjoying the night vista at Changdeok Palace in downtown Seoul Thursday. 

(Yonhap News) 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >