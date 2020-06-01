Menu Content

Containers Galore

2020-06-01

News




Containers fill up Sinseondae Pier at Busan Port on Monday. Korean exports fell 23.7% on-year in May amid the coronavirus pandemic. 


(Yonhap News)


