US Agrees to Pay Wages to Korean USFK Workers

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it as agreed to pay wages for all Korean workers at U.S. military bases in South Korea.

Under the agreement outlined in a statement on Tuesday, Seoul will fund labor costs until the end of the year, estimated at 200 million dollars, which will then be taken out of the final cost-sharing agreement with the United States.

The statement also said the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) expects all South Korean employees to return to work no later than mid-June.

The move came two months after the USFK placed around half of approximately 86-hundred South Koreans employees on unpaid leave amid a deadlock in defense cost-sharing negotiations.

Seoul had pushed to pay wages for those workers first, and then deduct the amount from its due payment to the U.S. after the two reach a final agreement on a new cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement(SMA). The U.S. previously refused.

In May, the South Korean Cabinet approved a special law paving the way to provide assistance for Korean USFK employees forced into temporary layoffs.

Negotiations between the allies on how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of 28-thousand-500 USFK forces have been deadlocked for months after the previous SMA expired on December 31, 2019.

Seoul's Defense Ministry welcomed the U.S. decision to end the furloughs and said the two sides will work to reach a cost-sharing deal at an early date.





In a video statement on Wednesday, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams said that the agreement between Washington and Seoul effectively ends the partial furlough for Korean workers, adding the USFK expects the full workforce will return by June 15.

The USFK reportedly notified the affected workers Wednesday afternoon by email and phone that they are required to come to work on June 15.

After agreeing to pay the wages, the United States has renewed pressure on South Korea to show “flexibility” in negotiations on sharing the cost of maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan, Marc Knapper, made the call during a virtual forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Knapper pointed out that Washington has recently accepted Seoul's proposal to fund the labor costs of Korean workers of the U.S. Forces Korea amid the stalled defense cost-sharing negotiations.

He said the development addressed the "human cost" of failing to renew the Special Measures Agreement, but also concerns troop readiness.

Knapper said he believes the U.S. has been "very flexible" and is now urging the South Korean government to show some flexibility.