S. Korea to Resume WTO Complaint over Japan's Export Curbs

The South Korean government has decided to resume dispute settlement proceedings at the World Trade Organization(WTO) over Japan's export control measures on three key semiconductor and display materials.

Na Seung-sik, the head of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s Office of International Trade and Investment, announced the move on Tuesday.

Na said the decision came as the Japanese government has failed to demonstrate its intent to address the matter or try to make headway in bilateral consultations.

South Korea had tentatively halted the WTO complaint process last year on November 22.

As the first step in resuming related proceedings, Seoul said it will request the WTO to set up a panel charged with the effort.

This comes after Tokyo failed to respond to Seoul's call to reveal by the end of May its position on the export curbs it placed on South Korea and the removal of South Korea from its “whitelist” of reliable trade partners.

Later on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the decision was regrettable as bilateral talks have been continuing.

He said Japan's stance remains unchanged, adding that changes to export controls should be based on revisions or the operational status of the other country's export management system.

Meanwhile, the Pohang branch of a Daegu court handed down an extraordinary decision that opens the way for courts to liquidate assets seized from Japanese companies that profited from forced Korean labor during the Second World War.

The court took the legal step of issuing a "public notification" of its ruling, an extraordinary delivery format used when legal documents fail to be delivered to concerned parties.

With the decision, the delivery of the court's order to seize the assets of PNR, a joint venture between Nippon Steel Corporation and South Korea's POSCO, will be deemed effective on August 4.

Once the delivery is completed, the court can order the liquidation of the assets.

The move comes after the Japanese firm ignored rulings by South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

Japan’s export restrictions on South Korea currently being contested at the WTO are thought to be in retaliation to that same 2018 Supreme Court ruling.