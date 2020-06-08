BTS donate to ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

Inter-Korean Liaison Office
Global K-pop stars BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment have donated money for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the US.
The group and their label donated $1 million for the cause after the group publicly expressed support for the movement on June 4, writing a related message on their Twitter account.
The group also joined former US President Barack Obama and other famous stars as speakers on YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” live-stream event, an online commencement celebration for college graduates of 2020.
