Bong Joon-ho wins grand prize at Baeksang Awards

Bong Joon-ho, writer-director of the Oscar winning South Korean film “Parasite” has won the grand prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards.





Bong grabbed the top prize for films at the prestigious entertainment awards show which was held at KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, north of Seoul on June 5. KBS’ “When the Camellia Blooms” won the grand prize for the TV category.





Bong was not present to receive the award, and the producer and head of the film’s production company, Kwak Sin-ae, accepted the award on his behalf.