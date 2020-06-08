‘Deliver Us From Evil’ to star Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Jung-min





The hardboiled action film “Deliver Us From Evil” will star actors Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae who will be reunited for the first time since the 2013 hit “New World.”



The film follows the story of a hitman named In-nam, played by Hwang, who plans to retire after carrying out one last hit. However, he gets embroiled in unexpected incidents as a ruthless villain, played by Lee, chases after him.



“Deliver Us From Evil” will be released in local theaters next month.