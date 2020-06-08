‘Deliver Us From Evil’ to star Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Jung-min

Inter-Korean Liaison Office
2020-06-10
2020-06-08
The hardboiled action film “Deliver Us From Evil” will star actors Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae who will be reunited for the first time since the 2013 hit “New World.”
The film follows the story of a hitman named In-nam, played by Hwang, who plans to retire after carrying out one last hit. However, he gets embroiled in unexpected incidents as a ruthless villain, played by Lee, chases after him.
“Deliver Us From Evil” will be released in local theaters next month.
2020-06-10
2020-05-27
2020-06-04
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >