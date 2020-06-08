First K-pop girl group with Indoensian member becomes a hit

ⓒ VINE ENTERTAINMENT

Secret Number, the first K-pop girl band with an Indonesian member, has become the talk of the town a few weeks since making their debut.



The group’s debut track “Who Dis?” was unveiled on May 19, and the music video has exceeded 12 million views as of Sunday. The early success of the group is being attributed partly to the group’s Indonesian member, Dita, who had already been thriving on social media before her debut.



The group comprises five members: Jinny, Denise, Soodam, Lea and Dita. Their debut was originally scheduled for March 26 but was delayed due to COVID-19.