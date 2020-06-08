Lee Seung-hwan “Untact” Live Concert “21st Century”









Veteran artist Lee Seung-hwan will be holding a “untact” live concert with audiences abiding by social distancing measures. Titled “21st Century” the concerts will be held at Ewha Women’s University Samsung Hall from June 20-21. Lee previously held live performances at the same venue from May 9 to 24 with spectators cut down to half and sitting in a zig-zag formation. The concert will feature songs from Lee’s first albums from the 90s.