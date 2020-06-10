Inter-Korean Liaison Office
2020-06-10
#Artist Search l 2020-06-08
Members: Jae, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Dowoon
Genres: K-pop, pop rock, alternative rock, pop punk, power pop
Labels: Studio J
Active from: 2015
Associated Acts: JYP Nation
Day6 is a rock band under the label Studio J. The group debuted in September 2015 with the EP “The Day”, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Album Chart a week into its release. The band was originally a six member band, but as of Feb. 2016 is a quintet with members: Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. All members are involved in writing, composing and producing the band’s music.
Studio & Live
The Book of Us: Entropy (full length, 2019)
Moonrise (full length, 2017)
Sunrise (full length, 2017)
EPs, Singles & Remakes
The Book of Us: The Demon (EP, 2020)
The Book of Us: Gravity (EP, 2019)
Remember Us: Youth Part 2 (EP, 2018)
Beautiful Feeling (single, 2018)
Shoot Me: Youth Part 1 (EP, 2018)
All Alone (single, 2017)
When You Love Someone (single, 2017)
I Loved You (single, 2017)
What Can I Do (single, 2017)
Hi Hello (single, 2017)
Dance Dance (single, 2017)
I’m Serious (single, 2017)
How Can I Say (single, 2017)
You Were Beautiful (single, 2017)
I Wait (single, 2017)
Daydream (EP, 2016)
The Day (EP, 2015)
2020-06-10
2020-05-27
2020-06-04
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >