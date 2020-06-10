



Members: Jae, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Dowoon

Genres: K-pop, pop rock, alternative rock, pop punk, power pop

Labels: Studio J

Active from: 2015

Associated Acts: JYP Nation





Day6 is a rock band under the label Studio J. The group debuted in September 2015 with the EP “The Day”, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Album Chart a week into its release. The band was originally a six member band, but as of Feb. 2016 is a quintet with members: Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. All members are involved in writing, composing and producing the band’s music.





Studio & Live

The Book of Us: Entropy (full length, 2019)

Moonrise (full length, 2017)

Sunrise (full length, 2017)

EPs, Singles & Remakes

The Book of Us: The Demon (EP, 2020)

The Book of Us: Gravity (EP, 2019)

Remember Us: Youth Part 2 (EP, 2018)

Beautiful Feeling (single, 2018)

Shoot Me: Youth Part 1 (EP, 2018)

All Alone (single, 2017)

When You Love Someone (single, 2017)

I Loved You (single, 2017)

What Can I Do (single, 2017)

Hi Hello (single, 2017)

Dance Dance (single, 2017)

I’m Serious (single, 2017)

How Can I Say (single, 2017)

You Were Beautiful (single, 2017)

I Wait (single, 2017)

Daydream (EP, 2016)

The Day (EP, 2015)