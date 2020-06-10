Gamsung Touch, a Provider of Special Skincare Products

ⓒ LEEDS CAPSULE

Today, we’re going to introduce a skincare company named Gamsung Touch. “Gamsung” means “emotions” or “sensibility” in Korean. Let’s hear from company CEO Park So-jung (박소정).





I studied special education and social welfare for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees. As you know, these subjects have little to do with skincare. After graduation, I happened to work in the field of cosmetics distribution, and I developed an interest in skin treatment. Afterwards, I lectured on skincare at local companies as a freelance instructor. I also worked as a beauty model on Instagram.





In general, the hands, the neck and the corners of the eyes age faster than any other parts on the body. I hoped to create a skincare brand that focuses specifically on these areas of the body, as people tend to care less about the parts compared to their faces. But I believed consumers would show greater interest in those parts and I wanted to create ideal products to satisfy their demand.





Park used various skin care products while working as an instructor and a model. She became interested in the hands, the neck and the area around the eye, in particular. These parts age rapidly because they have rather thin skin and lack sebaceous glands. She thought that new products tailored to those specific areas would bring fresh air into the skincare market that was mostly about facial treatment.





Park embarked on product development and established her company in 2018. The following year, the company launched its hand care brand “Leeds Capsule,” an innovative product that had never been found before.





Previously, hand care was about removing dead skin cells from your hands and getting a hand massage with hand cream at nail salons. Sometimes, paraffin wax is applied to the hands. Some people also use medical equipment to relieve joint pain in their hands.





But I wanted to develop a product dedicated to taking care of the skin of the hands. The new product, named Leeds Capsule, treats the skin of the hands more systematically by using LED light. It emits wavelengths of light in four different colors such as purple, red, blue and green to generate the effects of regenerating, lightening and moisturizing the skin, as well as improving skin elasticity.





Leeds Capsule is a light-emitting diode or LED hand mask. It is the first and only hand care device in Korea. Previously, people received high-priced facial treatment at dermatologist clinics. Thanks to LED facial masks, they can now enjoy similar treatment at home. Likewise, the LED hand mask enables users to take care of their hands conveniently at home.





When you place your hand in the device, it activates 35 LED lights optimized for hand care treatment like sterilizing, lightening and anti-aging. You can receive the intensive treatment of your hands in just 12 minutes. The LED hand mask is the first-hand care device to obtain a technology patent.





At first, I simply thought that hands could be treated using an LED mask, much like the face. But while studying more and talking with specialists, I found myself hoping to nurture Leeds Capsule as a “special care” brand.





The skin on hands may vary from person to person. For the new brand, I thought it would be necessary to collect data about various skin types of consumers and develop new products tailored to individual needs. So, I decided to apply for a technology patent. In the past, consumers used ready-made products. These days, they want personalized products and services. Our product, with patented technology, can meet the consumers’ demand, which I think is significant.





Park paid attention to the effects of LED facial masks. LED masks use light therapy that repairs damaged skin by promoting biochemical reactions within the skin. They also help improve skin elasticity and prevent wrinkles as they are effective in producing collagen and elastic fiber.





But LED facial masks cannot be applied to hands because the face and hands have different skin tissue. To resolve the problem, Park collaborated with specialists in the treatment of hands and feet as well as beauty device experts. After two years of extensive research and countless tests, her company was able to develop an LED hand mask and also earn a technology patent. The company’s product and technology have gained recognition in overseas markets as well.





Foreign buyers asked me to sign export contracts, even before I attempted to explore markets in other countries. I just registered my product in an export-promotion agency sponsored by the government. A foreign dealer saw the product and contacted me directly. He brought the product to Mongolia for marketing.





In China, many people are said to be interested in hand care. A duty-free shop for domestic consumers will open in China, and an official of the store visited my company to see the product himself. He wanted to sell it in the Chinese market, so we signed a contract.





The new LED hand mask is drawing keen attention from overseas. The company plans to expand its export markets to Japan, Southeast Asia and Europe. In Korea, the product entered Dongwha Duty-Free shop, the nation’s first downtown duty-free store, to solidify its position in the local hand care product market. The company boasts a high “repurchase rate,” which refers to the rate of returning customers. Based on its strong technology and competitiveness, Gamsung Touch dreams of becoming a leading brand of special skincare.





As people get older, they will find that their necks, hands and the areas around their eyes and lips are noticeably aging. Smile lines around their mouths, for example. We hope to help them get proper treatment in those areas and maintain their youth through Leeds Capsule. We also hope to create a world where people will age beautifully and gracefully.





Starting with a creative hand care product, Gamsung Touch seeks to present effective solutions to take care of the neck and the corners of eyes that are often neglected. We have high hopes on innovations driven by this company, which perceives the world from a different angle compared to other beauty firms.