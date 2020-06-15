Bang Bang Con reaches new heights for paid online concerts





An online concert streamed by global K-pop giant BTS has become the world’s biggest paid online music event in terms of the number of viewers.



According to BTS’ management and label Big Hit Entertainment, “Bang Bang Con: The Live,” recorded 756,000 viewers from across the world. The online concert lasting around 100 minutes was streamed remotely from a studio in Seoul on Sunday, June 14.





Big Hit said that the size of Sunday's online crowd roughly amounted to the combined audience of 15 stadium concerts.