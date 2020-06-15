TVXQ’s Max Changmin to marry in September

ⓒ YONHAP News

Max Changmin from the K-pop duo TVXQ will tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend this fall.





According to his management, SM Entertainment, the singer will marry his girlfriend on Sept. 5. While details of the wedding ceremony will not be disclosed, SM Entertainment said Max Changmin will continue to present excellent performance as a TVXQ member and artist.





Max Changmin also posted a hand-written letter on his official online fan community to deliver the news personally.