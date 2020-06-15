Actor Ryu Seung-beom to become father

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor Ryu Seung-beom will become a father later this month.





Ryu’s agency, SEM Company, announced the 40-year-old actor is planning to marry his Slovakian girlfriend soon and that the couple is expecting their first child later this month.



His agency said Ryu has been together with his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is 10 years his junior, for three years. She is an artist mainly working in France.





Ryu is most famous for his work in “Crying Fist” (2005), “The Unjust” (2010), and “The Berlin File” (2013).