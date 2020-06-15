Actor Ryu Seung-beom to become father

S. Korea Loses Jobs for 3 Straight Months amid Pandemic Crisis
2020-06-14
2020-06-15
Actor Ryu Seung-beom will become a father later this month.
Ryu’s agency, SEM Company, announced the 40-year-old actor is planning to marry his Slovakian girlfriend soon and that the couple is expecting their first child later this month.
His agency said Ryu has been together with his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is 10 years his junior, for three years. She is an artist mainly working in France.
Ryu is most famous for his work in “Crying Fist” (2005), “The Unjust” (2010), and “The Berlin File” (2013).
2020-06-14
2020-06-15
2020-06-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >