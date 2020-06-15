Actor Kim Soo-hyun returns to small screen

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor Kim Soo-hyun will return to the small screen for the first time in five years with the new romantic comedy, “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”.



The weekend series is the first TV role for the actor since he was discharged from the military last July. His most recent TV credits include “The Producers” in 2015 and the international hist “My Love From the Star” in 2013.



The series is about people living with mental illness and Kim plays Gang-tae, who works as a caretaker in a psychiatric ward of a hospital. Actress Seo Ye-ji will be co-starring as Mun-young, a bestselling children’s book author who has a personality disorder.