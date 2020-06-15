Monday Project Season 3 Lacuna X Gong Joong Geu Neul Special Stage

S. Korea Loses Jobs for 3 Straight Months amid Pandemic Crisis
2020-06-14
2020-06-15
Date: June 29
Venue: Westbridge in Hongdae
Monday Project is a project to activate weekday concerts through music concerts held on Monday which began in 2014. Over 200 talented musicians and teams have been part of the project including Hyuk-O Band, O.When, Yoon Ddan Ddan. On June 29, Lacuna, known for its warm voice, and Gong Joong Geu Neul, the psychedelic pop rock group, will come together for a special stage.
2020-06-14
2020-06-15
2020-06-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >