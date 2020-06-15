Monday Project Season 3 Lacuna X Gong Joong Geu Neul Special Stage





Date: June 29

Venue: Westbridge in Hongdae





Monday Project is a project to activate weekday concerts through music concerts held on Monday which began in 2014. Over 200 talented musicians and teams have been part of the project including Hyuk-O Band, O.When, Yoon Ddan Ddan. On June 29, Lacuna, known for its warm voice, and Gong Joong Geu Neul, the psychedelic pop rock group, will come together for a special stage.