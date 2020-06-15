[K-Food Recipes : Revealed!] Gimbap

Korea Spurs Development of COVID-19 Treatments, Vaccines
Dish of the week : Gimbap
In Korea, gimbap, or cooked rice with fillings rolled in laver, is well-known as a representative hansik dish that is usually prepared as packed lunch for a field trip or a picnic.
The filling ingredients for gimbap may vary but normally include spinach, ham, crab stick, fish cake, carrot, egg, pickled radish, etc.
The main difference between gimbap and Japanese sushi is the use of vinegar.
While cooked rice for Japanese sushi is flavored with sweetened vinegar, cooked rice for gimbap is seasoned with sesame oil and salt.
