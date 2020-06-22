BLACKPINK to perform on NBC’s ‘Tonight Show’

Korea Spurs Development of COVID-19 Treatments, Vaccines
2020-06-15
2020-06-22
BLACKPINK is marking their comeback with a special performance on NBC’s “The Tonight SHow Starring Jimmy Fallon”.
The group will be performing their pre-release track “How You Like That” for the first time ever on the show on June 26 (local time).
It will be BLACKPINK’s first appearance on the show after previously performing on other American TV shows such as “The Late Late show with James Corden” etc.
2020-06-15
2020-06-17
2020-06-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >