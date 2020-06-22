Menu Content

DMZ Peace Connection Drive-in Concert with Jaurim and Guckkasten

2020-06-22

K-POP Connection


Date: July 4

Venue: Goseong Sampo Beach Special Outdoor Stage


Gangwon Province will continue its Peace Connection concert for 2020 in the form of a drive-in concert. Featuring veteran indie bands Jaurim and Guckkasten, the concert will take place on a special outdoor stage at Sampo Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province on July 4. The DMZ Peace Connection concerts have been taking place in a drive-in format due to COVID-19, in order to reduce the risk of infections while audiences can enjoy live music in the comfort of their cars. The Peace Connection concert series has become one of the representative cultural programs for Gangwon Province’s peace region, attracting over 50,000 visitors since 2018. For more information you can visit dmzpop.com

