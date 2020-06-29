KCON:TACT 2020 Summer attracts 4 mln viewers





This year’s online edition of KCON, one of the biggest K-culture conventions held overseas each year, attracted 4.05 million viewers.





According to organizers, the figure is far more than the combined number of visitors to the festival in the past eight years.





Under this year's banner theme "KCON:TACT 2020 Summer," KCON was streamed from June 20-26. The annual event was held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.