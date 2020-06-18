Just Dance (5) 잘 가

Lines

이태선：정말 안 데려다줘도 돼?

Tae-seon: I really don’t have to take you back?

김시은： 응.

Si-eun: Yeah.

이태선：차비 줄게.

Tae-seon: Let me pay for the ride.

김시은：됐다. 내도 돈 있다. 개않다.

Si-eun: That’s fine. I have money. Don’t worry about it.

이태선：그럼...잘 가.

Tae-seon: Then, goodbye.





Expression of the Week

잘 가 (goodbye)





잘 – adv. well





가다 – v. to go





Casual – 자 가

Polite – 안녕히 가세요





>>[잘 가] literally means to “go well” or to “leave well.” It is a casual way of saying “goodbye” as a person is telling the other person to take care and have a good trip on their way back home or wherever they are heading.





>>Another casual way that Koreans say goodbye is by saying [잘 지내] which means to “stay well” or “take care of yourself (until we meet again).”



