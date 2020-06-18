Just Dance (5) 잘 가

How N. Korea Perceives Korean War
2020-06-18
#Drama Lines l 2020-06-29
Lines
이태선：정말 안 데려다줘도 돼?
Tae-seon: I really don’t have to take you back?
김시은： 응.
Si-eun: Yeah.
이태선：차비 줄게.
Tae-seon: Let me pay for the ride.
김시은：됐다. 내도 돈 있다. 개않다.
Si-eun: That’s fine. I have money. Don’t worry about it.
이태선：그럼...잘 가.
Tae-seon: Then, goodbye.
Expression of the Week
잘 가 (goodbye)
잘 – adv. well
가다 – v. to go
Casual – 자 가
Polite – 안녕히 가세요
>>[잘 가] literally means to “go well” or to “leave well.” It is a casual way of saying “goodbye” as a person is telling the other person to take care and have a good trip on their way back home or wherever they are heading.
>>Another casual way that Koreans say goodbye is by saying [잘 지내] which means to “stay well” or “take care of yourself (until we meet again).”
2020-06-18
2020-06-28
2020-06-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >