WHO Chief Warns Worst Yet to Come with COVID-19

"The worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that... "





The head of the World Health Organization(WHO) says the coronavirus situation is going to get worse, noting that the outbreak is accelerating globally.





"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is, this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress. Globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up. We are all in this together and we're all in this for the long haul."





Tuesday marks six months since the WHO first learned of a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in China.

At a news conference in Geneva on Monday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus still has a lot of room to move.





"The critical question that all countries will face in the coming months is how to live with this virus. That is the new normal. Many countries have implemented unprecedented measures to suppress transmission and save lives. These measures have been successful in slowing the spread of the virus, but they have not completely stopped it. Some countries are now experiencing a resurgence of cases as they start to reopen their economies and societies. Most people remain susceptible. The virus still has a lot of room to move."





As of Tuesday(KST), the total number of COVID-19 infections has surpassed ten-point-three million and more than 500-thousand people have lost their lives to the virus.

The WHO chief urged countries to overcome political differences and fight the pandemic in unity, and follow the examples of South Korea, Japan and Germany for their "comprehensive, sustained strategy" that included rigorous testing and contact tracing.