Moon Seeks Another Trump-Kim Summit before Nov. Election

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday is hoping to arrange another summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the U.S. presidential elections in November.

A senior official in the presidential office told reporters Wednesday that Moon revealed the plan during a video conference with EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the previous day.

The official added that the presidential office and White House have been closely communicating since the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office by the North last month, and Moon's mediation plan has been delivered to the U.S.

Moon’s remarks at the Seoul-EU talks were revealed ahead of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s planned visit to Seoul next week.

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported Wednesday that Biegun could also attempt a meeting with the North Koreans at the inter-Korean truce village Panmunjeom.