Date: July 15

Venue: Oryu Art Hall

Wednesday Music Room is a monthly music concert that is held at 11 a.m. where audiences can enjoy great music in a variety of genres with a cup of coffee. This month’s Wednesday Music Room will be held on July 15 at Oryu Art Hall and will feature rhythm and blues. Choi Hyang-seok and the Boogie Monsters will be performing at the concert showcasing traditional African American rhythm and blues as well as Korean blues under the theme, “No More Worry.”