Moon Seeks Another Trump-Kim Summit before Nov. Election
2020-07-05
2020-07-06
Date: July 15
Venue: Oryu Art Hall
Wednesday Music Room is a monthly music concert that is held at 11 a.m. where audiences can enjoy great music in a variety of genres with a cup of coffee. This month’s Wednesday Music Room will be held on July 15 at Oryu Art Hall and will feature rhythm and blues. Choi Hyang-seok and the Boogie Monsters will be performing at the concert showcasing traditional African American rhythm and blues as well as Korean blues under the theme, “No More Worry.”
2020-07-05
2020-07-05
2020-07-01
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >