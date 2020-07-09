Sunmi releases new summer track

ⓒ YONHAP News

Sunmi, a former member of the now defunct girl group Wonder Girls, has released a brand new summer track.



Titled “Pporappippam” the Korean title means “purple-hue night” and conveys the heart-pounding emotions one feels when falling in love.





While showcasing the song, the artist said she wanted to deliver a sense of relief and escapism to her fans through the song, which is a retro-style summer party song, as many people are suffering from difficult times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.