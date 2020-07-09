Red Velvet’s unit reveals teasers ahead of album release

KBS World Radio Special Roundtable on COVID-19
Irene & Seulgi, a unit group of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet, will be releasing a new album on July 6.
Ahead of the mini-album’s release, the duo shared a teaser music video for the title song, “Monster.”
The title song is expected to show off the girls giving a powerful and energetic performance and their teaser images showed them in sleek and sophisticated looks.
