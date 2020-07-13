Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

MonstaX postpones online concert to August

2020-07-13

K-POP Connection

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

Monsta X has postponed their online concert until August 9. 


The postponement comes as the group decided to wait for leader Shownu’s full recovery after retinal detachment. The show was originally scheduled to be live streamed on July 26 through LiveXLive, an American streaming platform. 


Shownu received surgery on July 3 due to retinal detachment and the group’s label has said he is recovering through rest. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >