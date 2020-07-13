MonstaX postpones online concert to August

KBS World Radio Special Roundtable on COVID-19
Monsta X has postponed their online concert until August 9.
The postponement comes as the group decided to wait for leader Shownu’s full recovery after retinal detachment. The show was originally scheduled to be live streamed on July 26 through LiveXLive, an American streaming platform.
Shownu received surgery on July 3 due to retinal detachment and the group’s label has said he is recovering through rest.
