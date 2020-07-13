YG Entertainment’s new group to make debut

KBS World Radio Special Roundtable on COVID-19
YG Entertainment has announced the upcoming debut of a brand new boy band called Treasure.
The label unveiled the new group’s debut through their official Twitter account on July 13, although the exact details of their debut remains unknown.
Treasure is a group made of members from the idol survival variety show YG Treasure Box which aired in 2018.
