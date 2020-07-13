GFriend releases teaser for new MV

KBS World Radio Special Roundtable on COVID-19
GFriend has released a teaser for their upcoming music video.
The teaser is for the track “Apple,” which is the lead track of their upcoming EP, “Song of the Sirens”. The new album will be the group’s 10th EP and is slated for release on July 13.
The EP comes around five months after the group’s previous EP, “Labyrinth.”
