Just Dance (7) 할래요

KBS World Radio Special Roundtable on COVID-19
2020-06-29
#Drama Lines l 2020-07-13
Lines
이규호：시은아, 니 쌤하고 둘이 무대 한번 안 해볼래?
Kyu-ho: Si-eun. Do you want to try preparing a stage with me?
김시은：쌤이랑 내가? 징그럽다.
Si-eun: You and me? Gross.
이규호：뭐라도 한 줄 더 넣는 게 낫지 않겠나.
Kyu-ho: Wouldn’t it be better to add another line to your application?
김시은：쌤, 다 알고 있었어요?
Si-eun: You already knew everything?
이규호：내는 쌤이랑 단독무대도 섰다꼬. 더 그럴싸하그러.
Kyu-ho: You could write you had a solo stage with the teacher. Wouldn’t that sound better?
김시은： 응, 할래요. 내 할래.
Si-eun: Yes. I want to do it. I’ll do it.
Expression of the Week
할래요 (I want to do it)
하다 – v. do, perform
-ㄹ래요 – indicates speaker’s intention to do something in the future
Casual – 여기
Semi-polite/polite – 역시
>>[-ㄹ래요] is a form of informal addressee-raising. The expression is used to indicate the speaker’s intention to do something in the future, or to ask for the listening’s thoughts about that.
>>In the dialogue, Si-eun is expressing her intention to do what her teacher, Kyu-ho, has just suggested to her. So, she adds [-ㄹ래요] with the verb [하다] which means “to do” and is telling him that she wants to do it.
>>Another way to say “Yes, I want to do it” is “네, 하고 싶어요.”
2020-06-29
2020-07-07
2020-07-08
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >