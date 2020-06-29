Just Dance (7) 할래요

Lines

이규호：시은아, 니 쌤하고 둘이 무대 한번 안 해볼래?

Kyu-ho: Si-eun. Do you want to try preparing a stage with me?

김시은：쌤이랑 내가? 징그럽다.

Si-eun: You and me? Gross.

이규호：뭐라도 한 줄 더 넣는 게 낫지 않겠나.

Kyu-ho: Wouldn’t it be better to add another line to your application?

김시은：쌤, 다 알고 있었어요?

Si-eun: You already knew everything?

이규호：내는 쌤이랑 단독무대도 섰다꼬. 더 그럴싸하그러.

Kyu-ho: You could write you had a solo stage with the teacher. Wouldn’t that sound better?

김시은： 응, 할래요 . 내 할래.

Si-eun: Yes. I want to do it. I’ll do it.





Expression of the Week

할래요 (I want to do it)





하다 – v. do, perform

-ㄹ래요 – indicates speaker’s intention to do something in the future





Casual – 여기

Semi-polite/polite – 역시





>>[-ㄹ래요] is a form of informal addressee-raising. The expression is used to indicate the speaker’s intention to do something in the future, or to ask for the listening’s thoughts about that.





>>In the dialogue, Si-eun is expressing her intention to do what her teacher, Kyu-ho, has just suggested to her. So, she adds [-ㄹ래요] with the verb [하다] which means “to do” and is telling him that she wants to do it.





>>Another way to say “Yes, I want to do it” is “네, 하고 싶어요.”



