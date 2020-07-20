Ssak3 sweeps music charts with retro summer dance track





The project group Ssak3, created through the TV variety show “Hangout with Yoo,” sweeped domestic charts with their latest release.



“Here at the Beach Again” was released on Saturday, June 19 and instantly climbed to the top of various domestic music charts including Melon, Bugs and others.





“Here at the Beach Again” is the first original song to be released by Ssak3, which includes Yoo Jae-suk and 90s K-pop icons Rain and Lee Hyori. The song was composed by Lee Hyori-s husband Lee Sang-soon.