NATURE meets with Azerbaijani fans online





K-pop girl group NATURE have met with Azerbaijani fans online, becoming the first K-pop girl group to do so.



The group held the virtual fan meeting through ZOOM on Friday June 17, as part of the "Wanna be friends with NATURE" project, which aims to organize non-face-to-face meetings with followers from around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



NATURE debuted in 2018 and released “Girls” last month. The music video for “Girls” reached one million views on YouTube only an hour after its release.