Just Dance (8) 벌써

2020-07-14
김시은：다시 돌아왔네.
Si-eun: You’re back.
권승찬：어. 내 이제 개않다. 개않아졌다.
Seung-chan: Yeah. I’m alright now. I’m better.
김시은：벌써? 와, 니 내 진심으로 좋아하긴 했나?
Si-eun: Already? Wow. Did you really like me at all?
Expression of the Week
벌써 (already)
벌써 – adv. so soon, more quickly than one thought
Casual – 벌써
Semi-polite/polite – 벌써요
>>[벌써] is an adverb that is used to express something that happened more quickly than one thought.
>>Si-eun’s [벌써?] actually means [Are you better already?] and she says, [did you really like me at all?], playfully hinting that Seung-chan seems to have gotten over her pretty quickly.
2020-07-14
2020-07-07
2020-06-29
