Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Just Dance (8) 벌써

#Drama Lines l 2020-07-20

Lines 

김시은：다시 돌아왔네.

Si-eun: You’re back. 

권승찬：어. 내 이제 개않다. 개않아졌다.

Seung-chan: Yeah. I’m alright now. I’m better. 

김시은：벌써? 와, 니 내 진심으로 좋아하긴 했나?

Si-eun:  Already? Wow. Did you really like me at all?


Expression of the Week

벌써 (already)


벌써 – adv. so soon, more quickly than one thought


Casual – 벌써  

Semi-polite/polite – 벌써요 


>>[벌써] is an adverb that is used to express something that happened more quickly than one thought. 


>>Si-eun’s [벌써?] actually means [Are you better already?] and she says, [did you really like me at all?], playfully hinting that Seung-chan seems to have gotten over her pretty quickly. 


List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >