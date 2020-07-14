Just Dance (8) 벌써

Lines

김시은：다시 돌아왔네.

Si-eun: You’re back.

권승찬：어. 내 이제 개않다. 개않아졌다.

Seung-chan: Yeah. I’m alright now. I’m better.

김시은： 벌써 ? 와, 니 내 진심으로 좋아하긴 했나?

Si-eun: Already? Wow. Did you really like me at all?





Expression of the Week

벌써 (already)





벌써 – adv. so soon, more quickly than one thought





Casual – 벌써

Semi-polite/polite – 벌써요





>>[벌써] is an adverb that is used to express something that happened more quickly than one thought.





>>Si-eun’s [벌써?] actually means [Are you better already?] and she says, [did you really like me at all?], playfully hinting that Seung-chan seems to have gotten over her pretty quickly.



