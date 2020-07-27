‘Beasts Clawing at Straws’ honored at Italian film fest





The crime thriller, “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” starring Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Woo-sung has won the Special Mention award at the Far East Film Festival.





Held in Udine, Italy, the annual film festival is dedicated to Asian cinema. The 22nd edition of the festival took place from June 26 to July 4. Korean film “Ashfall” was the opener.





“Beasts Clawing at Straws” has also recently scored 6th place in French theaters after opening on July 8.