2020-07-07
2020-07-27
Date: Aug. 22
Venue: Nodeul Live House
Co-ed powerhouse group KARD will be holding a live concert in late August. Presented by DSP Media, “2020 WILD KARD IN SEOUL” will be held on August 22 at 3:00PM (KST) / 7:00PM (KST) at the Nodeul Live House. The concert will be a live performance and proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be taken as approved by the government. KARD made their official debut in 2017 with the EP “Hola Hola”.
2020-07-07
2020-07-19
2020-07-23
