Just Dance (9) 놀러 와요

2020-07-07
#Drama Lines l 2020-07-27
Lines
Dong-hee：예, 그럼 가세요.
Alright. Goodbye then.
Si-ra：언제 가게 한번 놀러 와요. 내가 술 한 잔 줄게요. 공짜로.
Come by the store sometime. I’ll get you a drink. It’s on me.
Dong-hee： 전 성인인데요?
I’m an adult.
Si-ra：뭐, 뇌물?
What, a bribe?
Expression of the Week
놀러 와요 (Come by)
놀다 – v. to play, have fun
-러 – a connective ending used to express the purpose of an action such as going and coming
오다 – v. to come
Casual – 놀러 와
Semi-polite/polite – 놀러 와요, 놀러 오세요
>>The verb [놀다] + connective ending [-러] à [놀러] means for “the purpose of playing or having a good time”.
>> [놀러] combined with the verb [오다] which means “to come” is telling the hearer to “come over (to a certain place) and play, have fun or hang out”.
>>In Korea, the expression is used colloquially to mean “come over and let’s hang out”.
2020-07-07
2020-07-19
2020-07-23
