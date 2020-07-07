Just Dance (9) 놀러 와요

Lines

Dong-hee：예, 그럼 가세요.

Alright. Goodbye then.

Si-ra：언제 가게 한번 놀러 와요 . 내가 술 한 잔 줄게요. 공짜로.

Come by the store sometime. I’ll get you a drink. It’s on me.

Dong-hee： 전 성인인데요?

I’m an adult.

Si-ra：뭐, 뇌물?

What, a bribe?





Expression of the Week

놀러 와요 (Come by)





놀다 – v. to play, have fun

-러 – a connective ending used to express the purpose of an action such as going and coming

오다 – v. to come





Casual – 놀러 와

Semi-polite/polite – 놀러 와요, 놀러 오세요





>>The verb [놀다] + connective ending [-러] à [놀러] means for “the purpose of playing or having a good time”.

>> [놀러] combined with the verb [오다] which means “to come” is telling the hearer to “come over (to a certain place) and play, have fun or hang out”.





>>In Korea, the expression is used colloquially to mean “come over and let’s hang out”.



