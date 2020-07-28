S. Korea's Key Economic Indicators Rise for First Time in 6 Mos.

John Lee, CEO of Meritz Asset Management
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-08-02
South Korea's three major economic indicators all improved for the first time in six months.
Korea's factory output increased four-point-two percent in June compared to the previous month. It was the first time in six months that factory output shifted to growth and appears to be due to a recovery in exports.
Automobile production increased 22-point-nine percent in June, while DRAM computer chip production expanded by almost four percent compared to May.
Private spending also grew, increasing two-point-four percent due to the government's payouts of disaster-relief support money to the public and lowered special consumption taxes.
Facilities investments, which indicate corporate confidence in market conditions down the road, also rose five-point-four percent in June after contracting the previous month.
