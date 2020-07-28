Kim Jong-un Lauds Nuclear Deterrence as Guaranteeing Security

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un brought up the words ‘nuclear deterrence’ in a speech marking the armistice anniversary on Monday, claiming it would indefinitely prevent war on the peninsula. This also marked the first time in five years the leader spoke at the conference of war veterans.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said there will be no more war as the country's reliable and effective nuclear deterrence will permanently guarantee its national security and future.

The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim made the remark in a speech during a conference of veterans held to mark the 67th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War the previous day.

Stressing the defensive nature of the North's nuclear program, Kim said the country developed nuclear weapons to win "absolute strength" to avoid another armed conflict.

Kim said his country is now capable of defending itself in the face of any form of high intensity pressure and military threats from "imperialist and hostile forces," in an apparent reference to the United States.

Kim also said the seven decades since the Korean War have been characterized by fierce struggles with enemies but that the North had prevailed and become a nuclear power.

The Korean War ended in an armistice signed on July 27, 1953, leaving South and North Korea technically in a state of war. The North calls the war the Fatherland Liberation War and considers the armistice signing as a victory.