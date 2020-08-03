



Date: Aug. 27-28

Venue: Baekam Art Hall





Singer and musical actor Chung Dong-hwa will be holding a solo concert at Baekam Art Hall from August 27 to 28. Presented by Blue Entertainment, the concert "Friend, Flower Vol. 1" is Chung's first solo concert. For the concert's duration of three hours, Chung will present songs such as "Resurrection Lily" and "Poco Loco" to his fans and the audience.