BTS featured on billboard in downtown Seoul

The lyrics to global K-pop group BTS’ song “Run” are being featured on an iconic billboard in downtown Seoul.





The signboard is on the exterior of the Kyobo building in Gwanghwamun square and reads, "Run, run, run again. It's OK if you fall. Run, run, run again. It's OK to get hurt." The words are from “Run,” the lead track to the group’s 2015 album "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life pt. 2."





The banner is 20 meters by 8 meters in dimension and the encouraging message will be on display for a month.