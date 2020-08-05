BTS to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

John Lee, CEO of Meritz Asset Management
2020-07-28
2020-08-05
BTS will perform its upcoming new single "Dynamite" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
The award show is slated for Aug. 30 (local time) in the U.S. while the group will drop the new song on Aug. 21.
The appearance will mark BTS' first-ever performance at the American music award show.
2020-07-28
2020-07-29
2020-07-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >