BTS to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

2020-08-05

K-POP Connection


BTS will perform its upcoming new single "Dynamite" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 


The award show is slated for Aug. 30 (local time) in the U.S. while the group will drop the new song on Aug. 21. 


The appearance will mark BTS' first-ever performance at the American music award show.

