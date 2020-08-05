NU’EST to release 2nd Japanese album in fall

John Lee, CEO of Meritz Asset Management
K-pop boy group NU’EST will release their second Japanese album in October.
Called “Drive” the new album is a follow-up to their 2015 Japanese debut album “Bridge the World”.
The new album is slated for release on Oct. 7 and will be fronted by an original Japanese song of the same title. It will also feature several hits that were previously released in South Korea, including "Call Me Back" and "I'm In Trouble."
