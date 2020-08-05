S. Korea to Provide $10 Mln Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea via WFP

ⓒ YONHAP News

South Korea decided on Thursday to provide food and nutrition aid worth ten million dollars to North Korea through the World Food Program(WFP). The aid will go specifically to assist women and children in the country and is the first such decision since Unification Minister Lee In-young was appointed last week.





The Unification Ministry said Thursday that the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council has approved the use of the inter-Korean cooperation fund to provide humanitarian aid worth ten million dollars to North Korea through the World Food Program(WFP).

With the funds provided by Seoul, the WFP will supply nine-thousand tons of fortified food to children under the age of seven and pregnant women in 60 counties in the North, as well as three-thousand-600 tons of food aid. The process will likely take four months.

It is the first such aid to the North since last week's appointment of Unification Minister Lee In-young, who puts high priority on humanitarian initiatives including nutrition, medical supplies and reunions of war-separated families.

The aid project had actually been initiated back in June but put on hold when North Korea demolished the inter-Korean liaison office.

The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council also passed a bill to support building a cultural facility near the demilitarized zone aimed at promoting peace and a sense of national identity between the two Koreas.