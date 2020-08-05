Torrential rain causes flooding and risk of landslides

ⓒ YONHAP News

Torrential rain battered the country throughout the week as one of the longest rainy seasons in recent years continued.

The Soyang River Dam, South Korea's largest multi-purpose dam, opened its floodgates for the first time in three years after water levels caused by heavy rain reached an upper limit on Wednesday.

Downpours have driven up water influx into the dam area, raising the level to over 190-point-three meters, which is the limit for rainy season.

Over four-thousand tons of water is flowing in per second as of 1 p.m. Wednesday which compares to less than 100 tons last Friday.

Built in 1973, the dam has released water only 14 times so far.

A flood advisory was issued for the Han River in central Seoul for the first time in nine years.

The advisory was issued as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, as the water level near the river's barometer of Hangang Bridge was measured at eight-point-23 meters.

Some roads and parks alongside the river were flooded. The advisory remained in place until 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Over two-thousand people were displaced by the heavy rains throughout the week, with 17 people reported dead as of Friday and 10 missing.

Over the weekend, the highest level landslide warning was put into effect across the mainland, with heavy rain forecast to continue into next week.