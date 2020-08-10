Roro Space “Summer Music Festival”





A summer music festival presented by Roro Space, Tool Music and Connection A will take place at Roro Space in Seorae Village from August 21 to 23. Two concerts will be held each day at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. featuring a total of five acts. The performances include YouTuber Wayhome’s first concert, cellist Sung Seung-han’s cinema concert, Jazz quartet “Once” with “All That Jazz,” pianist Cho Young-hoon’s “Somewhere over the MUSIC” and the Tango duo “el Camino”. Tickets cost 30,000 won each.