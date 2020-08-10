BLACKPINK’s new MV tops 400 mln YouTube views

On the recent housing measures introduced by the government to tackle skyrocketing prices
2020-08-05
2020-08-10
The music video for BLACKPINK’s latest hit “How You Like That” has set a milestone over the weekend.
The MV surpassed 400 million views on YouTube on Aug. 9, only 43 days after its release on June 26.
The latest record makes the MV the fastest K-pop MV to reach 400 million. The group’s next single will be released later this month.
2020-08-05
2020-08-05
2020-08-09
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >