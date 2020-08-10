Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

New BTS documentary to hit local theaters

2020-08-10

K-POP Connection


A new feature-length documentary on the K-pop act BTS will hit theaters in September. 

Called “Break The Silence: the Movie” the documentary film will be released on Sept. 10 exclusively at Korea’s largest theater chain CGV. 

The latest film is the 4th theatrical film on BTS and will also hit theaters in over 70 countries on the same day, and on Sept. 24 in 40 other regions. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >