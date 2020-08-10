Simon Dominic to perform at Sejong Center





Hip-hop artist Simon Dominic will perform at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts next month.





The venue usually hosts classical music concerts and has said it is special for a hip-hop artist to perform there.





The concert will be held on Sept. 8 as part of the Sejong Center’s social responsibility project and Simon Dominic will perform his hits, including “Simon Dominic,” and “Pose” during the 70-minute concert.