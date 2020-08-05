Just Dance (11) 속상하다

Lines

Kyu-ho：엄마 아빠가 하지 말라캤다 해서 부모님 설득하러 가면,

“저희는요, 하지 말라칸 적 없는데요?” 아... 이라는 기라.

그 때는 쌤이... 진짜 속상하다 .

거짓말까지 해가 쌤을 속이는 거는.

혹시 뭐 고민이 있거나 힘든 일 있으면

솔직하게 쌤한테 얘기해라. 쌤은 괜찮으니까.

When they tell me that their mom or dad told them not to do it and I go to persuade their parents, they tell me, “We never told him not to do it.” That’s what they say.

That’s when I’m… That’s when I feel disappointed.

Lying to your teacher.

If you have something you’re worried about, just tell me truthfully. It’s alright.

Na-young：우, 우린 그런 거 없다. 맞지?

We don’t have anything like that, right?





Expression of the Week

속상하다 (feel disappointed)





속상하다 – adj. upset, feeling discomfort and anguish because things don’t go one’s way





Casual – 속상하다

Semi-polite/polite – 속상합니다





>>[속상하다] is an adjective that is used to express the speaker’s discomfort, anguish or disappointment.





>>In the dialogue, Kyu-ho is expressing his disappointment in students who have lied to him by blaming their parents when in fact, their parents were not against it.



