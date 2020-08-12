OECD Revises Up S. Korea’s Growth Outlook to -0.8%, Now Ranked 1st

ⓒ YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) revised upward its annual growth outlook for South Korea by four-tenths of a percentage point from June.

At minus zero-point-eight percent growth, the forecast reflects the country’s second quarter gross domestic product(GDP) and is predicated on no secondary spread of COVID-19.

South Korea is the only country among 37 OECD members that got an improved outlook and ranks at top of the list. Second is Turkey at a projected minus four-point-eight percent growth.

The OECD explained that while South Korea suffered a slowdown from the COVID-19 outbreak, it has swiftly and effectively handled the situation, leaving it much less susceptible to a contraction than other member countries.

It also lauded the country for being the most successful in curbing the spread of the pandemic and subsequent fatalities.

It added that South Korea eclipses other countries in terms of limiting the drop in employment and overall growth.

Barring a second wave in the country, the OECD said Korea can look forward to a positive three-point-one percent growth next year.

Speaking to KBS, the OECD chief cited South Korea's "effective quarantine" as the key behind its growth momentum.





The 37-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) took note of recovering trends in spending and investments in South Korea, when raising its growth outlook for the country this year.

Speaking to KBS, Angel Gurria, the Secretary-General of the Paris-based organization, highlighted the fact that the trade-dependent South Korean economy is doing relatively well, despite a slowdown in global trade.





"The rest of the world is going to grow at minus six percent and we are looking at the Korean economy growing at only minus zero-point-eight. So that means that you're doing much better than the rest of the world."

Gurria particularly mentioned Seoul's effective quarantine as a major contributing factor to maintaining the country's growth momentum.





"The strength has been precisely, the very efficient way of dealing with the pandemic and early, timely and forceful, strong response."

"Korea was simply better prepared because (health care) was stronger, more resilient, and because also the Korean people are more disciplined and that has made a big difference."

Looking ahead, the OECD chief said development in the high-tech sector and innovation would be key for the future of Asia's fourth-largest economy.





"We're forecasting that exceptionally, quite exceptionally because this only applies to very few countries in the world, that Korea's economy will be at a better level at the end of 2021 than at the end of 2020. One of the reasons is because you're very much focused on high-tech and high-tech is an area which has been growing, which every time is more necessary because of the situation of the pandemic and because of the confinement."

In its recent report, the OECD, however, recommended that the South Korean government focus on policies aimed at supporting low-income households and jobseekers, and investing in various technological development in times of negative growth.